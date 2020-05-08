Carson High to have drive-through graduation ceremony

Carson High School will have a drive-through graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 6, the Carson City School District announced Friday.

The times will vary throughout the day.

There will be a stage on the northwest lawn near the blue-and-white concrete CHS sign. Graduates' names will be announced on the loudspeaker and they will walk across the lawn while their families sit in cars. Students will get their diplomas, have their pictures taken and return to their vehicles and then leave.

Teachers can stand or sit 6 feet apart along the vehicle procession to greet students. The school also plans to post a virtual slideshow to include photos and lists of accomplishments for every graduate. It will also be made available on the school website.

“We all know this is not the most ideal situation to recognize our graduating seniors,” Carson High School Principal Gavin Ward said in a statement. “But this is the most accommodating effort we could provide, given the limitations set for social distancing and mass gatherings issued by the Nevada State Governor’s Executive Order, reinforced by public health officials. We sincerely want to maintain and protect the health and safety of our students, their families our teachers and employees as well as the vulnerable populations within our community.”

Superintendent Richard Stokes said participants made it clear they needed to walk across a stage.

More details will be made available as graduation nears, the school district said. Seniors can drop off Chromebooks and cords, library books, text books and other class materials as early as Monday, June 1. Seniors will also pick up a yearbook (if purchased), senior awards, cap and gown, prom gift, cords, PE locker materials, hall locker materials, and varsity letters that same day.

Pioneer High School will have a virtual graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 2. More information will be sent directly to graduating seniors at Pioneer High School.

Carson Middle School will host a pre-recorded virtual promotion celebration with student speakers, commencement address, musical performances and greetings from staff members to outgoing eighth grade students. The video will be released Wednesday, June 3, for students and will be available on cmnewz.org.

Eagle Valley Middle School will host a drive-by eighth grade promotion recognition ceremony Thursday, June 4, from noon to 1 p.m. Promotion certificates will be mailed with report cards.

Additionally, Mark Twain Elementary School will hold a fifth grade promotion ceremony in August prior to the start of school. Details will be distributed to fifth grade families as the date approaches. All other fifth grade, kindergarten and Pre-K promotions have been canceled districtwide.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

