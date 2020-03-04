Carson City's Silver Oak becoming a tourist attraction

Silver Oak Golf & Event Center in Carson City has become a tourist attraction.

"I tell people we have the most unique golf course clubhouse in the world," said owner Garth Richards.

He's got several of his classic cars and 1950's and 1960's memorabilia displayed all over the inside. From antique jukeboxes with their original records, to gas pumps from the early 1900's.

"It is amazing to me the comments we get from people who come in and look and don't know anything about golf," added Richards.

But for golf fans, there's also a unique Cadillac driving range.

"Kind of copied here the Cadillac Ranch in Texas," admitted Richards.

Just like that famous landmark, his driving range has classic Cadillac car shells partly buried into the ground. They serve as a target for golfers, while also representing Nevada's capital city.

"I like to show off our area, and I love to show off our history," said general manager Terrie McNutt.

To do that, she asked students from an art school to individually paint each of the cars with a Carson City theme.

"So we have out there the capital building, we have the V&T, we have the governor's mansion. Mark Twain," continued McNutt. "All kinds of things, and they're beautiful and fun to hit at."

The plan is to add more classic cars and memorabilia to the golf course, with the hopes of one day making it a museum.

"He's (Richards) been collecting a long time, so it's time he wants to give back and share," added McNutt. "He gives back to the community in so many ways, this is just one of the ways."

All to preserve a bit of Americana, for future generations.

"Silver Oak is my legacy," said Richards. "We will be here forever."

Silver Oak Golf & Event Centeris located at 1251 Country Club Drive in Carson City.

