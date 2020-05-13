Carson City man killed while rock climbing

A Carson City man fell to his death while rock climbing in Paradise Valley.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Tristan Jon-Robert Lynn and two friends from the Reno area arrived at the Singas Creek trail head on the afternoon of May 8, 2020 and set up camp. The next morning, on May 9, the group set out hiking and decided to leave the trail and hike to the summit.

Lynn began climbing a large rock formation. When he reached the top, a large rock dislodged as he gripped it. Lynn fell about 25 feet with the rock landing on top of him, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and emergency responders hiked about four miles up steep rugged terrain to reach Lynn. He was taken via helicopter to the Humboldt General Hospital where he died.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020