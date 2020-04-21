Carson City artwork wearing face masks

Carson City officials and artists have put together a social media campaign. They're adding face masks on local artwork amid the coronavirus. Its part of the Nevada Safe campaign where artists use art imagery to spread an important public health message.

Mischell Riley created an original Burning Man piece in 2016.

Inside the Mind of Da Vinci was the first piece to reveal the mask.

Riley said, "It’s just a gentle reminder of what is going on, don't be fearful just be cautious."

Married artists Trish and Deon Reynolds created a cowboy mural years ago. The couple never thought their piece would be part of a vital message.

Trish said, "How can you ever possibly predict a pandemic or paradigm shift being created by this?"

Each week officials will reveal an artwork that’s wearing a face mask.

Director of Arts and Culture Mark Salinas said, "The goal of this was to create a powerful rediscovery of some of our public artwork here in Carson City.”

Salinas continued, “To provide an educational sort of second glance at these artworks, ultimately envision them as monumental message boards for our community."

Director of Health and Human Services Nicki Aaker said it’s a unique way to deliver a public health message.

"This message is very important for the public to be aware of how to protect themselves and others,” said Aaker.

Officials will reveal a new piece every Thursday on the Carson City Government Facebook page.

