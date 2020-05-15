Carson City Sheriff's Office looking for fraud suspect

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to identify a fraud suspect targeting Home Depots.

The man is seen in surveillance video leaving the home improvement store with several thousand dollars worth of tools and equipment, allegedly bought with stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Darin Riggin (775) 283-7853, Investigations Sergeant Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

You should reference case #2020-1096.