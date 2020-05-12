Crash sends car rolling across interstate onto 4th street below

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a serious two-vehicle crash that resulted in a car rolling across all lanes and off the interstate onto the street below.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on I-580 northbound at the Spaghetti Bowl.

NHP said a van lost tire tread and crashed into a car. The car then rolled across the interstate and onto 4th Street below.

Both drivers of the vehicles sustained serious injuries.

Lanes were blocked for about two hours during the investigation.

