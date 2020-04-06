Can COVID-19 be spread through the mail? Experts say risk is low

The COVID-19 virus has caused us to be extra careful and second guess everything we do, including how we handle packages through the mail.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) reports the risk is low of contracting the virus from a mailed package because packages have moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperatures, by the time it gets to you.

At this time, the CDC reports there have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.

A study by the National Institute of Health finds COVID-19 lives on cardboard for 24 hours.

But if you want to practice caution, there are a few tips you can follow to stay safe.

The first tip is to limit direct interaction. The CDC says since the virus is mostly spread face to face, you can ask the carrier to drop the package at your door steps to limit the exposure.

The second tip is wipe down the package. ASTHO says if you think a package may be suspect based on factors like where it came from, clean it with disinfectant.

The last tip is to wash your hands right after opening a package and don't touch your face.

