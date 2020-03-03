California expected to have major impact on Super Tuesday

It’s Super Tuesday and voters will head to the polls in 14 states as the race for the Democratic Presidential nomination hits a critical point. Three candidates have dropped out since Saturday that includes former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer.

However it’s a big day for presidential hopefuls still in the running and California will be a big part of it. California voters already cast their ballots in the early voting process. Some of those early voters cast ballots for those who dropped out of the race.

According to Truckee Meadows Community College political science professor Fred Lokken, California is the state people should watch most closely. Lokken said California offers almost a third of the delegates needed to win the nomination.

He said the early voters cannot change their vote. “There are number of Californians waking up and finding that out. There is just nothing a Registrar can do, there is no state law that will allow them to change a vote that’s been submitted, this is a problem with early voting.” He continued, “This is a major problem in a Fall campaign and election because things can happen in the final days of an election that can very much sway an electorate.”

He said Senator Bernie Sanders is expected to win California because it is a more progressive state. Lokken said, “Bernie Sanders has a great organization in there. Joe Biden he ideally wants to make 15%, if he passes the 15% threshold he gets delegates, and that will be huge and helpful to him."

California will be one of the last states to process votes because it’s in the Pacific Time Zone. Polls will close at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

