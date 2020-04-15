California to give cash payments to immigrants hurt by virus

California will give cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally who have been hurt by the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state will use a mix of taxpayer dollars and charitable contributions to give up to 150,000 adults $500 each. Households would be capped at $1,000.

Taxpayers are paying $75 million while a group of charities have committed to raising $50 million.

Some charities have already contributed $5.5 million. Newsom said people living in the country illegally are not eligible for federal stimulus checks or unemployment benefits.

