California schools unlikely to reopen this academic year

California school districts have begun announcing the unwelcome but not unexpected news they will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

MGN/CDC

Long Beach and Oakland were among the first to pull the plug Wednesday.

Their announcements came hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom said districts should focus on teaching students from afar because it's unlikely the coronavirus will allow them to reopen before summer.

Newsom didn't issue a mandate but his words were a signal to districts to do what many already felt was necessary. California has more than 6 million students across 10,000 schools.

