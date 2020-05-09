California nail, hair salons plead to open with other shops

California officials have rattled off businesses that can now start reopening under rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus - but hair and nail salons are nowhere on that list.

For more than a week, salon owners have clamored to get back to work in California. But Gov. Gavin Newsom has them slated for a later reopening date, leading to pressure from stylists and shop owners and the threat of a lawsuit.

They say they're trained in sanitation and licensed by the state. California has allowed more businesses to reopen but only for delivery and curbside pick-up, which aren't options for hair and nail salons.

