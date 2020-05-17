California inmate walks away from minimum security facility

California authorities have launched a search for an inmate serving time at a state prison who walked away from the facility.

The Fresno Bee reported 37-year-old Flavio Carbajal was reported missing from Kern Valley State Prison in Delano Friday evening.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says an emergency count at the prison confirmed his absence.

He was transferred to the prison a year ago while serving a serve a six-year sentence for corporal injury resulting in trauma that began in October 2018. Prison officials say they notified local law enforcement agencies and dispatched personnel to search for Carbajal.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Fresno Bee.)

