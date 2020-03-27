California has surge of virus cases that threatens hospitals

California is beginning to see the surge of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

MGN/CDC

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said California's cases grew 26% in a day.

Johns Hopkins University tallied more than 4,700 California cases as of Friday afternoon, with at least 97 deaths. State officials have been preparing for a surge in hospitalizations and have scrambled to create the estimated 50,000 additional beds that could be needed.

Help arrived Friday in the form of the Navy hospital ship Mercy that docked in the Port of Los Angeles. It has 1,000 beds and will be used to treat non-COVID-19 patients to free up hospitals for virus cases.

