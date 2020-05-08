California governor warns 3 counties could lose disaster aid

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is warning three counties that they could lose disaster funding if they continue to defy his stay-at-home order.

Officials in Yuba, Sutter and Modoc counties have allowed businesses to reopen because they have fewer coronavirus cases than other parts of the state.

The director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services sent a letter to the three counties on Thursday warning they might lose their eligibility for the funding.

A spokesman for Yuba and Sutter counties said local leaders are working to do what is best for the overall health of their communities.

