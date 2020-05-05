California governor says some business may reopen this week

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will gradually allow certain business to reopen as soon as Friday, as the state sees hopeful signs in data tracking the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan outlined Monday includes a range of retailers that would be permitted to reopen, including clothing, sporting goods and flower shops.

However there would be restrictions, such as curbside pickups. It did not include dine-in eating at restaurants and reopening of offices.

Newsom says a key consideration for loosening stay-at-home orders is the ability for health authorities to conduct widespread testing and establish a system to determine if someone who is infected might have spread the virus to someone else.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)