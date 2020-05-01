California county defies governor's virus shutdown order

A rural California county is defying Gov. Gavin Newsom's coronavirus shutdown order and has become the state's first county to let nonessential businesses reopen.

Diners are being allowed into restaurants in Modoc County in the state's northwestern corner near Oregon.

Local officials say the county has no COVID-19 cases. Newsom has not said whether he would intervene in Modoc County as he did in Southern California by ordering the shutdown of all beaches in Orange County.

A “hard close” order took effect on Friday for seashores from wealthy Newport Beach to artsy Laguna Beach and down Doheny way. Compliance was another matter, however.

