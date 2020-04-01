California cities want transparency rules waived in pandemic

Hundreds of California cities are asking the governor to suspend or delay a host of state laws, citing the unprecedented challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The request by the League of California Cities includes everything from environmental rules to public records laws that give people a window into how the government spends public money.

League spokeswoman Kayla Woods says cities are only seeking a waiver for documents not related to the coronavirus response, but local governments have already denied some requests.

She says cities are focusing on responding to the public health crisis. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office did not respond to a query about whether he is considering the suspensions.

