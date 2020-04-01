California cities want transparency rules waived in pandemic

FILE - In this March 29, 2020, file photo, traffic is sparse on Highway 101 in San Francisco amid coronavirus concerns. Citing the unprecedented challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, city officials across California are asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend or delay numerous state laws, saying they can't comply with everything from environmental regulations to public records laws that allow the public to see how the government spends public money. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By  | 
Posted:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Hundreds of California cities are asking the governor to suspend or delay a host of state laws, citing the unprecedented challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The request by the League of California Cities includes everything from environmental rules to public records laws that give people a window into how the government spends public money.

League spokeswoman Kayla Woods says cities are only seeking a waiver for documents not related to the coronavirus response, but local governments have already denied some requests.

She says cities are focusing on responding to the public health crisis. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office did not respond to a query about whether he is considering the suspensions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 