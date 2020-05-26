California allows some reopening of barbershops, hair salons

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says barbershops and hair salons can reopen immediately in counties that have been cleared to move faster on lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Many are looking forward to the day they can have their hair cut and colored by their hair dresser. (PxHere / CC0 1.0)

The governor's announcement Tuesday is part of an ongoing relaxation of orders intended to help prevent spread of COVID-19.

The state's guidance says customers and workers in barbershops and salons must wear face coverings during hair-cutting and other close-contact services.

Forty-seven of California's 58 counties have been granted variances to state orders that allow them to move faster on reopening. Los Angeles County and San Francisco Bay Area counties are not among them.

