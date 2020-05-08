COVIS-19's impact millennials

Many millennials are still finding their way through life and then the pandemic hits.

Hager Halim says the lack of timely DETR payments and overall financial uncertainty is preventing her from attending UNR in the fall of 2020.

"As a millennial you have different financial obligations. Can you tell me about that?" KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond asked.

"I'm paying off a dental bill. I'm paying off student loans. One was private. One was through the Department of Education," said Hager Halim who is under 30-years-old.

The pandemic forced her employer to lay her off March 31. She filed her unemployment insurance claim with Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) that night.

"Then I noticed my deductible income was the issue delaying my payment," Halim said.

She learned Thursday, May 7 through DETR's website that her first payment would be deposited onto her debit card soon.

"I'm pumped. I'm relieved, Halim said.

However, there is a catch. The payment is for the previous week only. All previous payments remain pending.

"Hager you told me that you wanted to start school this fall at UNR. Is that going to be a possibility now?" Bond.

"It's going to delay it. I'm going to have to look at going back to next year as opposed to this year if that can even happen." Halim.

"Are you delaying school specifically because of the money situation or because of the distance learning situation?" Bond.

"It's mostly because of the money situation," Halim.

"Hager what message do you have for Governor Sisolak and DETR," Bond.

"We're getting a lot of very vague answers and that's not making people feel any better. It's just adding to the frustration and the stresses at home and with rent payments due and all of these people who are wondering what May 1st looks like what June 1st looks like. I think there could have been a better response from a mental health standpoint," Hager.

