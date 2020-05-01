Patients who exhibit some signs and symptoms of COVID-19 can have nasal swab samples taken at a drive-thru testing program.

Those symptoms include, high fever, chills, muscle aches, cough and shortness of breath but now doctors say there may be another sign.

“Often viruses present as rashes,” says Dermatologist Dr. Cindy Lamerson with Nevada Center for Dermatology. “We call them Viral Exanthems. And sometimes it is like little red dots, that are palpable, they are called a Morbilliform Eruption, and that has happened with COVID,” says Dr. Lamerson.

Dr. Lamerson says the rash is not appearing in all patience.

Of the 88 patients studied in Italy, 18 presented with a rash.

And as more doctors have documented COVID 19 patients with rashes we are learning it's not one kind of rash.

The rash can look like measles or small bumps, it can appear on the legs or back,

One rash which appears at the end of toes is now being referred to as COVID Toe

Dr. Lamerson: “They are starting in individuals who are younger, and they tend to do very well,” says Dr. Lamerson of the research. “The patients don’t tend to have significant harsh course for COVID 19,” she says

Dr. Lamerson says we don't know enough about this symptom to know who will get it, or what it means in terms of progression or prognosis of COVID 19.

Her best advice is to contact your doctor if a rash seems to appear out of nowhere, or if it is accompanied by other symptoms of COVID 19.

