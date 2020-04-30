COVID-Crushed Douglas County caravans to Carson City to petition reopening

After a unanimous vote from the Board of Commissioners, on Thursday Douglas County's leaders, and over a hundred citizens, delivered a three-page letter to Governor Steve Sisolak's office expressing the need to reopen their economy.

"We had a great group of folks go up with us, said Barry Penzel, Chairman of Douglas County's Board of Commissioners. "There were no problems. The sheriff's provided escorts."

"I think we were able to communicate with him."

The letter expressed the devastating blow the state-wide shutdowns have caused their rural communities, arguing the "one size fits all" method is no longer viable. They also outlined the county's careful steps to safely reopening, with hopes of doing so starting May 1st.

"Sole proprietorships are really dying at the vine," said Penzel. "We need to help them."

"I haven't had one friend who's been able to get the loans or unemployment," said Roxanne Stangle, a small business owner in Minden.

The letter also points out the County's less than .0002 infection rate of the Coronavirus. Local residents have adhered to social distancing guidelines, but worry the snowball that is their troubles has been growing for too long.

"We've done our job, so far," said Lori Lee, a retired Gardnerville resident who was part of the morning caravan to the Capitol. "I think we can continue to do our job and maintain safety and still have successful businesses in town."

Debra Ross, a pet daycare owner in Gardnerville, also helped petition. She says she plans to open back up May 1st, regardless of the directives.

""I think each individual business is going to make their own decisions," said Ross. "But for anyone that opens, I'll support those businesses. I will frequent them."

Another unfortunate trend, as seen nationwide, stemming from the pandemic: Douglas County's domestic violence and suicide rates have gone up.

"We really need to stem that and do everything we can to turn that around," said Penzel.

Douglas County's letter to Governor Steve Sisolak can be found which can be seen here.

