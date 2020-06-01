COVID-19's impact on one business

Fallon business owner AmyJo Grissom is on the verge of losing her business.

Double Heart Healing Massage & Body owner AmyJo Grissom tells KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond she is more than likely going to lose her business in Fallon because of the fallout caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown.

Grissom offers salt therapy, reflexology, a sauna room and more.

"This is my massage room. This is where I do all my special treatments," Grissom.

She opened Double Heart Healing Massage & Body in November of 2018 and says she was in need of all her earnings to stay on top of her loans and bills when the COVID-19 Pandemic prompted Gov. Sisolak to shut her down March 17.

She says she first realized her business may not survive this blow toward the end of April.

"It's devastating. It's very heart breaking. You're doing so well before this happened," she said.

She says she applied for several loans.

"And unfortunately I got denied for all of those due to the fact that it's just me," Grissom.

"If you were opened for five years, would you be in better shape?" asked KOLO 8 Evening News Anchor, Noah Bond.

"I'm pretty sure this would be paid off and I would be relaxed and comfortable," Grissom.

With more than $100,000 in loans and personal money invested her business, Grissom admits she's on the verge of losing it all.

"I put every dime I had into this business. All my time and my effort and to think I could lose it all clenches your heart," she said.

"AmyJo Gov. Sisolak shutdown the State to save lives to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, but hurt business owners like you? What do you want to say to Gov. Sisolak," Bond.

"I think you did an amazing job that way, however there was not help for the small small businesses," she replied.

Grissom says a loan or government aid is what it will take to keep her open. Despite this, she's opening Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

If you have a scheduled massage, she says it will be honored and she is still taking new appointments to try and survive.

Grissom says she was approved for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through the CARES Act, but her the total benefit is less than $2,000.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020