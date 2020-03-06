COVID-19 updates: NNMC limits patient visits, Sisolak says don't panic

Northern Nevada Medical Center is limiting patient visitation until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

The changes include:





If deemed necessary, visitors will be allowed into the hospital from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This may change. NNMC advise people to contact your family members prior to going to the facility.



Visitors will be screened before entrance to the hospital is allowed.



People with a fever, cough, difficulty breathing or a severe respiratory illness, should not go to the hospital. They should contact the Washoe County Health District at 775-328-2427.



No one younger than 12 is allowed to visit a patient at the hospital.



Only one visitor will be allowed per hospital patient at a time.



Only one visitor should accompany patients seeking treatment in the emergency department.



Visitors should use hand gel when entering the hospital to minimize the spread of germs. Hand gel stations are available at all entrances and by all elevator banks.



Gov. Steve Sisolak commented Friday on the presumptive positive test for the coronavirus in Washoe County, saying his heart goes out to those impacted by COVID-19.

“As the situation continues to rapidly develop throughout Nevada and around the country, we will continue to coordinate and support a coordinated response and preventative measures at all levels of government,” Sisolak said in a statement. “As Nevadans continue to take preventative measures as they’ve been instructed to do, I will be joining our federal delegation in seeking additional resources to identify and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

He encouraged Nevadans to not panic but to take the issue seriously and to keep informed. Sisolak said he is in daily contact with the state school superintendent and education leaders and is offering the state’s support.

“We will continue to choose collaboration over chaos,” Sisolak said. “We will continue to prepare and prevent, not panic.”

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve also issued a statement, saying she was saddened to learn from the Washoe County District Health Department there was a presumptive test showing a Washoe County resident had COVID-19.

“The city of Reno is continuing to monitor the level of risk to the public in close coordination with WCHD and other regional agencies, and we will provide updates as they become available,” Schieve said. “In addition to these regional efforts, Ccty personnel and programs are prepared to protect the public without affecting services.”

Barton Health announced it is cancelling its performance and wellness classes, support groups and other non-essential public events until further notice.

“This does not affect patient care, and all clinical services and medical offices are fully operational,” Barton said in a statement.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

