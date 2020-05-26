COVID-19 testing starting June 1st in Washoe Co. regardless of symptoms

Washoe County Health District officials announced Tuesday that COVID-19 testing will be available for people in the community starting June 1, 2020, even if they aren't showing symptoms.

Washoe County Health District (WCHD) Officer, Kevin Dick, made the announcement during a county commission meeting.

Beginning on May 29, people who are interested in getting tested can go to the website, www.covid19washoe.com and complete a form available in English and Spanish, or call the Hotline at 775-328-2427, or Washoe311 by dialing 3-1-1 from any phone.

In addition, a study conducted in partnership with the Health District and University of Nevada, Reno, will work to identify how many people in our community have been exposed to COVID-19. Over 1,000 letters were sent to a random selection of households inviting them to join the study with one adult receiving a free antibody test and the other members of the household receiving free COVID-19 tests.

Dick also said the coronavirus death toll in Washoe County stands at 54 since March. He also referenced the past couple years over flu season when we had an average of 16 deaths total, stressing the importance of vigilance, mask wearing and social distancing.

Currently there are 559 active cases with each individual being assigned a person to monitor symptoms and ensure adequate quarantine accommodations.

“We need to continue to be responsible, wear face coverings and maintain social distancing,” stated Dick. “We need to work together so that we can reopen”.

