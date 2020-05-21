COVID-19 testing now available to Peppermill Casino employees

Employees of Peppermill Casinos Inc. properties now have access to free COVID-19 testing.

Testing started Wednesday, May 20, 2020 and is available to employees of the Peppermill Reno, Western Village, and the Wendover property.

All tests will be administered on-site.

General Manager Billy Paganetti said, “Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and guests. Providing free testing to our employees is something that we want to do as an added safety measure and something that our valued employees will appreciate.”

The company recently announced enhanced health and safety protocols in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including employee trainings, enhanced cleaning procedures, and physical distancing measures.

According to a press release, some of these practices will include:

Mandatory employee face coverings, non-invasive thermal cameras at employee and guest entrances, the addition of Plexiglass barriers in certain areas, increased cleaning with EPA-approved sanitizer, reduced capacity in restaurants, and staggered slot machine and table game seating.

