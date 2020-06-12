COVID-19 testing expanded to Northern Nevada correctional facilities

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) is expanding COVID-19 testing to facilities in Northern Nevada in an effort to increase testing statewide and protect vulnerable populations.

The testing is underway at Lovelock Correctional Center and Northern Nevada Correctional Center (NNCC).

Earlier in the week, the NDOC confirmed its first Northern Nevada case of an offender testing positive for coronavirus.

“Our top priority is the health of staff and offenders at our facilities,” said Charles Daniels, NDOC Director. “Our preparation and response is deliberate and in accordance with agency contingency plans and protocols. Our goal is mitigating and ultimately preventing the sustained spread of COVID-19.”

NDOC has tested more than 800 staff and 6,700 offenders statewide.

The male offender who tested positive was a transfer from Washoe County Detention Center in Reno to NNCC in Carson City.

He entered NNCC’s intake unit on May 27, 2020 and was undergoing health, mental, and physical screening. This included a test for COVID-19 as part of NDOC’s testing initiative, which subsequently came back positive.

