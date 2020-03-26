COVID 19 shutdown could impact Reno's budget by $20 Million

The pandemic is wreaking havoc on both the National and State economy. The Reno's economy is no different.

Reno Finance Director Deborah Lauchner told the Reno City Council during the March 25, 2020 meeting, the virus could leave the city in nearly a $20 million hole as key taxes like sale and room slump.

They city is also planning to put a hold on hiring 58 open positions. Lauchner says the city could save $6 Million. But the one thing Mayor Hillary Schieve doesn’t want to see are layoffs.

“I think we need to look at ways we can be flexible with our employees,” said Mayor Schieve. “At the same time, I don’t know how we bring on anymore.”

Lauchner says the city does have $2.9 million in the rainy day fund. She says the reason why they don’t have a clear picture of the impact the virus will have is because data isn’t available until May.

