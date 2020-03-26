COVID-19 safety precautions for WCSO

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says its doing everything to keep deputies safe during the coronavirus pandemic while continuing to serve the community. Sheriff Darin Balaam said dispatchers are asking callers screening questions so that deputies can be prepared when responding to calls.

“Our dispatchers ask them certain questions to identify if they have influenza like symptoms, if they do, we’ve outfitted all of our patrol deputies with N-95 masks so they know and dispatch will tell them universal precautions,” Balaam said.

The sheriff's office has also set up two decontamination tents for deputies and prisoners.

“We’re getting tents today so if our people or personnel out on the road get exposed or in the jail, we’ll have two tents one up here in our patrol lot and one downstairs in our port area,” he said.

The tents are to help further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“They can decontaminate right there so we can strip them down, spray them down, spray their gear down, clean their car out and then they can go up and shower,” he said.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

