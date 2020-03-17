COVID-19 layoffs

Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing restaurant owners to lay off workers.

"Two weeks ago you would have seen this restaurant crowded with people lined to the door. People waiting for a table. Our to go orders would have been busy. Both vehicles would have been out and all of its dropped off," said The Cheese Board co-owner, Krista Phillips.

"Overnight business has changed with a drop of 50 percent," said The Cheese Board co-owner, Caitlin Fletcher.

The only significant remaining business is carry-out and delivery.

"Yesterday was a big day for us. We had a lot of layoffs. We're on a skeleton crew and we basically had to sign everybody up for unemployment and do our best to survive at this time," said Fletcher.

Ten people at The Cheese Board lost their jobs. The owners say the problems started last week.

"People were calling us immediately canceling, all kinds of catering events, because they just didn't want the big gatherings," said Fletcher.

"I will walk away from my phone to give myself a break and get back to my phone and have 20 new text messages, 'Have you heard have you see? done this?' Openings up social media, you don't know what's coming next," said Phillips.

At this point the skeleton crew will keep working.

"We just reviewed financials this morning and it does come down to, What can we do? How long can we last? And these are very serious questions that all small owners are looking at," said Phillips.

The goal now is survival.

The Cheese Board is dropping its charge for delivery and its minimum of 8 people. Now, anyone who orders in Reno will get a free delivery.

