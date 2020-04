A 100-year-old World War II veteran who died from COVID-19, lost his twin brother to the 1918 pandemic a century earlier, his grandson said.

Photo Courtesy: WCBS via CNN

Philip Kahn and his twin brother, Samuel, were born on December 5, 1919. His grandson Warren Zysman told CNN, Samuel died weeks later.

To read the full CNN story, click here. To watch the story see the video above.