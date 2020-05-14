COVID-19 impacts Mother's Day celebration

For restaurants all over the nation, Mother’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year, but during this global pandemic, many dining rooms are completely empty with not a single guest to serve.

Wild River Grille made sure to honor our community’s mothers by offering free champagne and roses. Their restaurant was still be closed but the general manager, Reto Gross said it is critical to stay positive.

"It really makes us feel phenomenal to be able to share a little bit of love and a little bit of light in a world that seems like it is just not fun right now," Gross said.

Wild River Grille went from 340 reservations for last year’s Mother’s Day to zero. Biao Rao said what is happening to our local economy is devastating, but as a mother, she said she is honored to be a part of such a loving community.

"I know that a lot of moms are going through a lot at home, helping the kids go through online school and caring for small kids and so today is a celebration for them," explained Rao.

Our state has entered the first phase to reopen and Rao claimed she is beginning to get a sense of normalcy, but not being able to celebrate with all her loved ones on this day is a challenge. What she misses the most is the human connection.

"Hopefully this mother day and through the kind gesture of wild river grille, then we will make all the moms feel like there is a lot of support for them," Rao said.

COVID-19 is changing the way we celebrate and honor our loved ones, but Rao says one thing that will never change is the love that we have for our mothers.

