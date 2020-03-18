COVID-19 impact on workers

The COVID-19 pandemic is dealing a hard blow to local restaurant owners and their workers.

Mark Estee who owns and operates five restaurants across northern Nevada including the Liberty Food & Wine Exchange in downtown Reno had to lay off 220 employees.

To soften the blow he is allowing his former staff to take much of the food he can no longer sell.

Estee's is to stopping all delivery and curbside pickup.

He says he may begin offering curbside pickup starting next week. He says this will give him the time he needs to reestablish new policies and procedures to ensure the food he serves is safe for his customers to eat.

Estee also owns and operates The Union in Carson City, Liberty chez louie in Reno, Overland Restaurant & Pub in Gardnerville, Liberty Events & Catering, and Cucina Lupo in Carson City.

Click here for information about when curbside pickup could be available.

