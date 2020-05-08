COVID 19 forces changes at Sand Harbor

Walk up or drive in, people are being turned away from Sand Harbor.

With social distancing there are fewer people on the beach no boats in the water.

“There was definitely space, rather than being crammed together. I felt people were trying hard to space their parties apart,” says Jeff Inabnit, a Sparks resident at the beach on Friday.

“On a normal day, even if it wasn't coronavirus, you would have to get here at 6am just to get a spot you know? That's how it is but...,” says Chris Johnson another visitor to the beach.

Ranger Allen Wooldridge patrols the beach several times a day.

“So, what I am doing for the most part is, I am talking to groups over 10 and large groups that are kind of together and not social distancing. Says Ranger Wooldridge. “And explaining to them that we don't want the parks shut down for the summer,” says Wooldridge.

He stops to talk to a group; all soaking up the sun on their towels.

"So, like I told some of you and stuff, we are just trying to make sure people have distance ok?” he says. “I don't want to get shut down for the summer. I don't want you guys not to be able to come here. For the summer."

In past years, the beach at Sand Harbor would take on slightly more than 500 cars a day.

COVID 19 and social distancing has meant a little more than 300 cars a day.

For those who think they can game the system, park illegally and walk in across the street from Sand Harbor, keep in mind, the NHP handed out more than 150 tickets in just one week.

Up the road at Chimney Beach, where there are no occupancy restrictions. Cars are parked bumper to bumper.

All of this is fine, until it is not.

State beaches are not immune, and are at risk of shutting down, just like golf courses.

The bike path from Tunnel Creek to Sand Harbor is still open. But the gate into Sand Harbor is closed indefinitely.

You'll just have to turn your bike around, and head back to Tunnel Creek.

Ranger Wooldridge says all bathrooms are open at Sand Harbor. The park system is following safety protocols by cleaning those areas, including surfaces, more frequently throughout the day.