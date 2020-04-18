COVID-19 creating hardship for small business owners

It has been 30 days since one client has stepped foot inside of Nail Spa and Co. The salon, now looks like a ghost town, turning Nev Trevino's dream into a nightmare.

"You try to hope that at the end of the day you don't lose everything that you have built up for," Trevino said.

Trevino has gone from 10 clients a day to absolutely nothing. She is a single mother who said due to COVID-19, her only source of income has been taken away.

Nail Spa and Co. has been open for 7 successful years, located at 1001 Pyramid Highway. Trevino said she had to close her door due to Governor Steve Sisolak's mandate, but she isn't sure if she will be able to open again.

"This is like losing a loved one. I am losing my business that I have worked so hard for and we need to get this back and running, we need to get back to work for everybody's sake," Trevino stated.

Trevino has considered changing careers in order to pay her bills and help her 19-year-old daughter succeed.

"Having it literally ripped from me, I feel like my family was taken from me," Trevino explained.

Misty Gruenemay, owner of Hello Gorgeous, Is just two doors away from Trevino. Gruenemay said the closures are not only impacting her hair salon financially, but it is also affecting her mental health.

"This was my outlet, this is where I went, this is how I got away, and it's hard," Gruenemay explained.

For these female business owners, their lives have been completely put on pause, not sure if they can afford to provide for their families, but amongst it all, they want to give back to our community during these times.

"We would like to pamper our first responders when this is all over, the essential people that are putting their lives right in the way," said Grunemay.

Trevino and Gruenemay know many other Nevadans are also going through these challenges.

Both businesses are selling gift certificates during these difficult times. If you would like to purchase call Nev at (775) 313-2234 or Misty at (775) 378-4624.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

