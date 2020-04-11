COVID-19 concerns impacting assisted living facilities

Globally there are more than 90,000 deaths due to COVID-19. This has raised several concerns for owners of assisted living facilities here in Northern Nevada.

The Cascade Living Group helps thousands of seniors at 32 locations throughout the west coast. They have been offering independent and assisted living as well as memory care for nearly 15 years.

With a total of 10 confirmed deaths in Washoe County, at one of their facilities located at 275 Neighborhood Way in Spanish Springs, they are making sure everyone inside is in good hands.

Tom Stanley, a founder of the Cascade Living Group, said after losing one of their residents to COVID-19 at a location in Washington State, they have continued to place strict measures to not go through that pain again.

“It was devastating for all of us," Stanley said. “We are monitoring residents extremely closely and we are screening every staff member, every day, and every shift.”

At the Cascades of the Sierra, they have closed their doors to all visitors except for essential workers. By doing so they are making sure that more than 300 residents and staff stay safe during these tough circumstances.

Their Dining halls have closed down, all social gatherings have been canceled, every resident has been encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, and many of them have not seen their families in months.

“It calls me and my business partners to accountability, we hold ourselves out as a company that takes care of society’s most vulnerable,” explained Stanley.

Stanley said his residents are starting to face some challenges as they face stress and anxiety as a result of long periods of time of self-isolation.

“Just go back and read some of the histories of what these people have been through and it is astounding, and now this, it is incredible the courage that they have shown,” Stanley stated.

Stanley said this pandemic can easily bring anyone to their breaking point, but his resident's and staff’s will to fight the virus keeps him motivated to push through any obstacle.

