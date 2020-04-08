COVID-19 Updates: Local School Alerts

APRIL 1, 10:30 A.M. Governor Steve Sisolak issued a "Stay at Home" directive for Nevadans Wednesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The directive also extends closure of non-essential businesses, gaming and schools through April 30, 2020.

This directive will go into effect at midnight on April 1, 2020.

“Today’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for nonessential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Governor Sisolak. “This directive builds on previous directives around school closures, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses, and bans on public gatherings of 10 or more people by requiring you stay at home unless leaving is absolutely necessary."

The governor's office said essential employees should continue their work activities, making sure to take proper precautions, like frequent handwashing, staying home if they are sick and abiding by aggressive social distancing protocols.

MARCH 20, 9:01 P.M. Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday Nevada schools will not open sooner than April 16, in accordance with him shutting down non-essential businesses for 30 days.

Sisolak said the U.S. Department of Education also approved a waiver of federal assessments, accountability, school identification, and reporting requirements for the 2019-2020 school year as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act. It means no student testing for federal requirements.

“Each decision we are making in response to the COVID-19 crisis is based on the latest scientific data and recommendations from health officials, which can sometimes change as frequently as every hour,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I have been working closely with Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert and the Nevada Department of Education to ensure our response to this unprecedented public health crisis is in the best interest of our students, their families, teachers, and all of the essential staff involved in the education of our children.”

MARCH 19, 11:46 P.M. Lake Tahoe Community College is closing its campus to students, public, and most college employees.

The shutdown comes after California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a 'shelter in place' on March 19, 2020.

Spring quarter starts Monday, April 6, 2020 and will proceed with online instruction.

MARCH 15, 3:18 P.M. Gov. Steve Sisolak said Sunday that all Nevada schools kindergarten

through 12th grade will close beginning Monday at least until April 6.

Sisolak made the announcement in a 3 p.m. press conference in Las Vegas.

The move comes after Sisolak declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

There are 21 COVID-19 coranavirus cases in Nevada, with four reported in Washoe County. Most have not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas are moving course instruction online, UNR students are on spring break this week.

MARCH 13, 6:30 P.M. The Washoe County School District said Friday there are no plans to close schools.

However, these measures take place effective Monday, March 16:





All school, district and non-district sponsored athletics, extra-curricular activities, assemblies, practices, proms and events are suspended effective Monday, March 16 until further notice.

All district sponsored travel is suspended until further notice.

Activities and events scheduled toward the end of the school year, including graduation ceremonies, will be evaluated.

All intersession and curriculum-based activities will continue as scheduled over spring break.

All previously scheduled spring break childcare related camps will continue to support family needs for access to daycare. By Sunday, March 15 we will post a full list of operational camps on our COVID-19 website.



MARCH 13, 5 P.M. The Lyon County School District said Friday that all school, district, and non-district sponsored athletics, extra-curricular activities, assemblies, practices, and events are suspended effective Monday, March 16 until further notice.

Currently, parent-teacher conferences scheduled for April 1 and April 2 will proceed as scheduled.

Activities and events scheduled later in the school year, including graduation ceremonies, will be evaluated later.

Travel restrictions on district-sponsored student and staff travel remain.

After -school care (i.e. Boys & Girls Club, tutoring, etc.) will continue operating to support students and families.

The school district has increased the cleaning of high touch surfaces. The district has also secured additional cleaning materials.

The school district continues to refine its coronavirus response plan with all departments and outside officials.

MARCH 13, 3:45 P.M. The Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District will be closed for the next three weeks following action Friday by Placer county Public Health Department.

Instruction will resume and distance learning will begin for all students on Thursday, March 19, 2020, remotely. Instructional materials will be provided through arranged pickups at the school or at a central location. The child’s teacher or school staff will contact parents via email and/or phone with more information on this process.

“Decisions like this are difficult to make, but we are taking this action based on what is known at this time about the transmission and severity of the illness to best protect our school communities,” said Placer County Superintendent of Schools Gayle Garbolino-Mojica. “The most effective way to slow the transmission of this virus is to implement social distancing practices. We won’t take chances when it comes to the health and safety of our students.”

While children are less at risk than other demographic groups, they have shown the ability to transmit COVID-19, the health department said.

MARCH 12, 9:15 P.M. Two Churchill County School District staff members are in doctor-directed quarantines, but have not tested posted for COVID-19, the school district said Thursday in a statement.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 in Churchill County, the school district said.

Parent-teacher conferences next week will be conducted over the telephone and not in person, the school district said.

There could be changes to after-school and co-curricular activities like games, practices and events, the school district said.

Students with a fever of more than 100 degrees or a persistent cough or with sore throats will be sent home until the symptoms go away.

MARCH 12, 5:50 P.M. The University of Nevada, Reno is moving its classes online effective Monday, March 23, as a reaction to COVID-19.

The campus is not being closed. But after students return from spring break next week, they will study online.

Faculty, staff, and students can use Zoom Pro, an enterprise video conferencing platform with real-time messaging and content sharing.

Students currently living in residence halls who do not have the option to remain home following spring break should call University Residential Life and Housing immediately at 775-784-1113.

Students who work on campus should contact their employers.

All public or special events with planned attendance of more than 150 people are canceled effective March 13 until further notice.

Students in need of counseling can call 775-784-4648. Employees in need of counseling can contact human resources at 775-784-6082.

For any questions, UNR set up a 24-hour information line at 775-682-9900.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas announced its classes are going online also.

MARCH 11, 9:30 P.M. There are no plans to close Nevada college campuses at this time, Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly said Wednesday in a press release.

He asked all institutions to have a plan in place by April 3 to teach classes online.

“While making preparations for remote instruction, please develop contingencies for students who may not own or have access to a personal computer or other technologies,” Reilly said.

The university system will work with the state of Nevada and local authorities to develop a plan, Reilly said.

MARCH 11, 5:20 P.M. Fans will not able to attend the remaining spring athletic events for the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

The Wolf Pack sent out the statement Wednesday afternoon saying only competitors and game-essential staff will attend.

“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is the top priority,” the statement said. “The institutions will continue to evaluate and assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with local health officials, the Mountain West Conference and campus colleagues and continue to follow federal, state and NSHE guidelines and best practices."

The decision aligns with the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s decision to restrict fans from upcoming championship events.

On the Reno campus, all scheduled baseball and softball games as well tennis matches will have only essential staff, family members of student-athletes and coaches, and accredited media. Games will still be broadcast with scheduled radio and Mountain West Network coverage.

Related athletic events and competitions, including the Silver and Blue Spring Game and Grit Run, spring/volleyball soccer camps and games, and cheer clinics scheduled through the end of April have also been canceled.

Nevada's ticket office account representatives will be in contact with ticketholders to discuss refunds.

