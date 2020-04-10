COVID-19: Food Bank of Northern Nevada has seen a 30-50% increase in need

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) is partnering with the Reno-Stead Airport to distribute meals during the COVID-19 crisis.

The distribution begins on April 10, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. outside the Freedom Flight Terminal at 4895 Texas Avenue, Reno. People are encourage to stay in their cars to practice social distancing.

Jocelyn Lantrip with FBNN says during this pandemic, the need has only grown.

Over the past two weeks, Lantrip says they have seen a 30% - 50% increase in the need. Before they usually saw 150-200 household at the Mobile Harvest Food Distribution, but now they are seeing 500.

At the Stead distribution, FBNN will be handing out emergency boxes filled with cereal, rice, vegetables, fruits, fresh produces and beans.

Lantrip says as the demand as picked up, right now they are doing well on supply.

"It's hard for us not to be concern about long term,” said Lantrip. We don't know how long this is going to go and we honestly don't know how many people we are going to see in the days and weeks to come. We are trying to get the food as best as we can."

She adds they are grateful to the community for still volunteering.

If you are thinking about donating, FBNN isn’t accepting food due to the pandemic, instead they are accepting money.

