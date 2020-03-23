COVID-19: Reno Business making ventilators 24/7

Triad Technologies employees are working non-stop to produce portable ventilators.

"All we're doing is producing as fast as we can, trying to get these things out to people that need them," said Triad Technologies C.E.O., Greg Latimer.

He says a Vortran Medical Technology manager placed an order for 10,000 on March 10, 2020.

"While we were running the 10,000 he said, 'I'm going to send another order over for 30,000 right after this and beyond that we're not quite sure we're planning for a run of 50,000 as the demand just continues to go up," Latimer said about his conversation about the orders.

Latimer said of the ventilators he's making, "This thing will do everything that a $12,000 respirator ventilator will do. However, it doesn't monitor the respiratory function like one of the $12,000 respirators although this one is $100."

Triad Technologies will begin production of what's called Nestable Tip Racks. Scientists will use them to search for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Latimer says all of the profit he makes including from ventilator production is donated to charities including the Children's Cancer Foundation and the Crisis Pregnancy Center.

