COVID-19: 8 new cases reported in Clark County, 20 total statewide

Updated: Fri 4:47 PM, Mar 13, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting eight new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 16 cases in Clark County.

Nevada now has a total of 20 cases. Washoe County announced on Friday a third person has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus..

ABC News reports at least 1,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 47 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

See the breakdown of the eight new cases below:


  • A male in his 20s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a confirmed case.

  • A female in her 40s who is hospitalized in good condition.

  • A female in her 50s who is hospitalized in stable condition.

  • A male in his 30s who is isolated at home.

  • A female in her 30s. No additional details are available at this time.

  • A female in her 70s. No additional details are available at this time

  • A male in his 50s. No additional details are available at this time.

  • A male in his 30s who is isolating at home.

Previously Reported Case Updates in Clark County:


  • A male in his 40s who is isolating at home.

  • A male in his 60s who is isolating at home.

  • A male in his 60s who is in serious condition.

  • A female in her 70s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

  • A male in his 60s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

  • A female in her 40s who was hospitalized on March 8. She is isolated and in stable condition. This individual is a visitor from New York. She arrived in Las Vegas on March 5, and attended the Women of Power Summit at The Mirage.

  • A female in her 70s with underlying medical conditions with in-state travel history to Reno, Nev., and no out-of-state or international travel history. The patient was asymptomatic while traveling. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition.

  • A male in his 50s with a travel history to Washington state. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The public is asked to help the response:

  • Do not go to the emergency department unless it is essential. Emergency departments need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.

    • If you have a mild cough, fever, or other respiratory symptoms, contact your doctor first.


  • Practice everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

    • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

    • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

    • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

    • Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

    • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.


  • Stay home when you are sick.

  • Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. Up to date information is available on the Health District website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus or the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

