COVID-19: 8 new cases reported in Clark County, 20 total statewide

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting eight new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 16 cases in Clark County.

Nevada now has a total of 20 cases. Washoe County announced on Friday a third person has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus..

ABC News reports at least 1,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 47 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

See the breakdown of the eight new cases below:





A male in his 20s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a confirmed case.



A female in her 40s who is hospitalized in good condition.



A female in her 50s who is hospitalized in stable condition.



A male in his 30s who is isolated at home.



A female in her 30s. No additional details are available at this time.



A female in her 70s. No additional details are available at this time



A male in his 50s. No additional details are available at this time.



A male in his 30s who is isolating at home.



Previously Reported Case Updates in Clark County:





A male in his 40s who is isolating at home.



A male in his 60s who is isolating at home.



A male in his 60s who is in serious condition.



A female in her 70s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.



A male in his 60s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.



A female in her 40s who was hospitalized on March 8. She is isolated and in stable condition. This individual is a visitor from New York. She arrived in Las Vegas on March 5, and attended the Women of Power Summit at The Mirage.



A female in her 70s with underlying medical conditions with in-state travel history to Reno, Nev., and no out-of-state or international travel history. The patient was asymptomatic while traveling. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition.



A male in his 50s with a travel history to Washington state. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition.



Do not go to the emergency department unless it is essential. Emergency departments need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.



If you have a mild cough, fever, or other respiratory symptoms, contact your doctor first.





Practice everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.





Stay home when you are sick.



Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. Up to date information is available on the Health District website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus or the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.



The public is asked to help the response:

