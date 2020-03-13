COVID-19: 8 new cases reported in Clark County, 20 total statewide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting eight new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 16 cases in Clark County.
Nevada now has a total of 20 cases. Washoe County announced on Friday a third person has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus..
ABC News reports at least 1,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 47 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
See the breakdown of the eight new cases below:
- A male in his 20s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a confirmed case.
- A female in her 40s who is hospitalized in good condition.
- A female in her 50s who is hospitalized in stable condition.
- A male in his 30s who is isolated at home.
- A female in her 30s. No additional details are available at this time.
- A female in her 70s. No additional details are available at this time
- A male in his 50s. No additional details are available at this time.
- A male in his 30s who is isolating at home.
Previously Reported Case Updates in Clark County:
- A male in his 40s who is isolating at home.
- A male in his 60s who is isolating at home.
- A male in his 60s who is in serious condition.
- A female in her 70s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.
- A male in his 60s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.
- A female in her 40s who was hospitalized on March 8. She is isolated and in stable condition. This individual is a visitor from New York. She arrived in Las Vegas on March 5, and attended the Women of Power Summit at The Mirage.
- A female in her 70s with underlying medical conditions with in-state travel history to Reno, Nev., and no out-of-state or international travel history. The patient was asymptomatic while traveling. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition.
- A male in his 50s with a travel history to Washington state. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition.
The public is asked to help the response:
- Do not go to the emergency department unless it is essential. Emergency departments need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.
- If you have a mild cough, fever, or other respiratory symptoms, contact your doctor first.
- Practice everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. Up to date information is available on the Health District website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus or the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
