COVID-19 impacting local family businesses in Northern Nevada

Local family businesses are facing a very difficult time as the global pandemic continues to spread in Northern Nevada.

After Governor Steve Sisolak closed down all nonessential businesses Wednesday at noon, Jesus Gutierrez, owner of Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen located in Midtown has made changes to his operations

“Normally we run from 120 to 150 customers and in most recent days we have had 20 to 35 people,” Gutierrez explained.

Gutierrez is now only offering take-out and delivery, as he attempts to make it as easy as possible for his customers, he claimed it will be hard to keep his business afloat during this pandemic and also provide for his family.

“There is no profit, right now our business dropped 50%, which is huge,” Gutierrez said. “Right now for restaurants and small businesses to survive with this kind of stuff that is happening, there is no way.”

At Mari Chuy’s they are no longer accepting customers to dine at their restaurant, but Gutierrez plans to continue feeding his customers, preparing their food with all preventative measures.

Gutierrez said he is strictly enforcing proper hygiene practices for all his employees and making sure his restaurant is constantly disinfected.

“In the food industry, there are very little profits, especially when we have to cut all of the alcoholic beverages,” stated Gutierrez. “Just on the food, if one person walks through our doors that help.”

Businesses are close to reaching their breaking point, but the support from Nevadans is critical to keep them alive.

Mari Chuy’s will still be open for delivery and take-out Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm.

