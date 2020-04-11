CDFA taking precautions with state travel amid COVID-19 threat

Many viewers have inquired about driving restrictions between Nevada and California.

So many people drive west from Reno so we hopped in the car and looked at part of the route to clear up any questions you might have about travel.

"I don't think there's been much of an issue at all," said Keith Thomas, who has driven between Reno and Truckee. "I made a few trips across as I was moving stuff out of my storage facility in Reno. I just don't think there really has been much of an issue."

Carley Kauffman drove from Reno to Garden City on Friday. She said "I was excited to see my family and I didn't want to deal with complications or get turned around. (It was smooth) but at the same time they should have had a lot stricter regulations in trying to enter California."

California Department of Food and Agriculture Public Affairs Director Steve Lyle issued a statement on their protocol.

"The CDFA has continuously been providing COVID-19 health and safety information to all its border stations," he said. "We're prioritizing physical inspection of vehicles to only the highest risk vehicles, practicing physical distancing as much as possible while still performing essential functions of the job."

If there were any questions about traffic at the inspection station, Lyle answered that as well.

"Vehicle traffic is down more than 60% at the Truckee station since March 1," he said.

The Constitution reads people have the freedom of movement and the right to travel. Based off of our own experience and after hearing from the CDFA you can drive safely between Nevada and California during COVID-19 as you usually would at any other point.

