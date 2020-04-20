CCSD temporarily moves to pass/fail grading system

The Carson City School District is changing to a pass/fail grading system for the spring 2020 semester. These changes were made because of the COVID-19 Pandemic causing school closures.

"To try to keep the grading so that it does no harm to the student, we thought that the fairest condition would be this pass/fail situation," Superintendent Richard Stokes said.

Stokes said that families who want letter grades can request them specifically from their principals.

"That hopefully applies to enough people so that we can assist students and their families in accomplishing what they need out of this school year even in the face of things being so different," Stokes said.

CCSD teachers are communicating with students at least once per week to follow up on school work.

"That way the teacher knows what's going on and then we're asking them to make some sort of a decision as to whether or not the student has been engaged enough to reach that condition of passing or one that may be un-engaged to the point where they may fail," Stokes said.

He added that parents may bring concerns or appeals to schools with the new system.

Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered that all schools remain closed until at least April 30, but Stokes said they are prepared if that is extended. He also said if they can reopen, they will reassess the pass/fail system and potentially go back to the letter grade system.

"If by chance that goes longer we're prepared and if not then we're ready to go back to school and pick up where we left off," Stokes said.

You can access more information on CCSD remote learning here.

