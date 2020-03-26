CA couple's wedding postponed at The Nugget amid coronavirus concerns

A California couple's wedding has been postponed at The Nugget Casino Resort.

According to the couple their wedding was postponed due to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s mandate to close all non-essential businesses amid coronavirus concerns.

Stephanie Jensen said they received the news last week and The Nugget has been helpful throughout the entire planning process. “Their hospitality is just amazing, and so just all the fine details that were taken care of.”

The wedding was set for April 18th, 2020 just one day after the expected reopening of all non-essential businesses.

She said, “It was really disappointing when all this virus stuff came about.” Jensen added, “So with them being closed for 30 days, there is no way that they are going to have a cake and have the entire menu together, the decorations, and be ready to go.”

Jensen said it’s also a challenge having to plan around their guests too. "Some of them have been laid off, some of them have reduced hours.”

“I have a couple people that are teachers, and they are going to do a lot of scrambling, I imagine as the fall comes we have kids that are facing being out of school for multiple weeks.”

The Nugget had this statement on its website:

“Due to the COVID-19 health crisis and as mandated by the Governor of the State of Nevada, the Nugget Casino Resort will be closed temporarily for a period of at least thirty days after March 17, 2020 for the well-being of our guests, future guests, employees and our community. We are continuing to take reservations for arrivals beginning May 1, 2020 and thereafter. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you back to the Nugget soon. If you have a current hotel or event reservation between now and April 16th it will automatically be cancelled and fully refunded to your credit card. No action will be required by a guest with a reservation during this time. The Nugget is currently taking reservations for dates after May 1st. The safety and health of our Team Members and Guests is our top priority, as such, we will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any changes.”

According to Jensen The Nugget gave them a full refund. The guests that were planning to stay at the hotel received a full refund too.

She hopes to set a wedding date later in the year.

