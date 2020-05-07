Businesses that can open under Phase 1 of ending quarantine

Gov. Steve Sisolak said some businesses can reopen Saturday with restrictions.

Here is the list:

Phase One

RESTAURANTS:

• Restaurants are strongly encouraged to continue curbside, delivery, and/or pickup operations.

• Restaurants are allowed to open dine-in under strict social distancing requirements:

o Self-service stations (salad bars, beverage stations, etc.) are NOT permitted

o Restaurants shall require employees to wear face coverings and should encourage customers to wear face coverings, to the maximum extent practicable

o In-person or on-premises dining is limited to no more than 50% of available seating capacity, excluding bar seating (table and bar top seating).

o Reservations should be required when practicable to better achieve social distancing requirements

o Tables or available booths must be spaced at least 6 feet apart.

o Bar tops & bar areas within restaurants remain closed (can serve drinks at table)

o If waiting to be seated, patrons must wait outside and practice social distancing.

PUBS, WINERIES, BARS & BREWERIES that serve food can continue curbside, pick-up, and/or carry out operations. If the establishment is licensed to and serves food in a restaurant-like setting, it may open up to do so based on general restaurant restrictions (above) with bar-tops and bar areas closed to drinking and eating

BARBER SHOPS, HAIR SALONS & NAIL SALONS

Barber Shops, hair salons & nail salons may open under strict social distancing requirements:

• Partitions or walls between each chair/workstation are strongly encouraged.

o If there are partitions or walls between each chair/workstation, then each chair/workstation can be used at any given time.

o If there are no partitions or walls between each chair/workstation, the business must only use every other chair/workstation or arrange seating to be at least 6 feet apart to create separation and achieve social distancing.

• Services shall be provided by appointment only.

• Customers waiting for appointment must wait outside and practice social distancing.

• Stylists, technicians, barbers and other employees must wear face coverings. Customers or clients should wear face coverings to the extent practicable.



RETAIL BUSINESSES:

***ALL retail businesses – regardless as to whether they were defined as “essential” or “non-essential” in previous directives – must abide by the Phase 1 Statewide Standards for retail businesses below and listed in the Phase 1 directive.***

Businesses shall require employees who interact with the public to wear face coverings and should encourage customers to wear face coverings, to the extent practicable.

• Retail businesses are strongly encouraged to promote and continue online or call-in ordering, curbside, delivery, and/or pickup operations.

• Retail businesses are strongly encouraged to consult and implement industry best practices.

• Retail businesses shall limit the number of customers in their facility at any given time to no more than 50% of allowed occupancy based on applicable fire code.

• Appliance, furniture, and home furnishing showrooms may reopen; must not exceed 50% of allowed occupancy based on applicable fire code.

Malls:

• Open air malls may open with strict social distancing requirements.

• Indoor malls remain closed to the public, but may establish an outdoor curbside or pick-up operation to the extent practicable, following strict social distancing requirements.

Automobile, ATV, Recreational Vehicle Dealers:

Encourage appointment only; test drives allowed if only customer or customer household member(s) - no dealership representative in/on the vehicle; showroom areas open to the public must not exceed 50% of allowed occupancy based on applicable fire code.

Entertainment:

• Drive-in movie theatres may resume operations provided that they follow strict social distancing protocols.

CANNABIS: Under the Governor’s previous executive order, retail cannabis dispensaries were able to offer curbside sales. Under the Phase 1 directive, that will be expanded to include the ability to conduct in-store sales under the following guidance from the Marijuana Enforcement Division / Cannabis Compliance Board:

• Retail cannabis dispensaries are encouraged to continue curbside, delivery and pick-up operations.

• May conduct in-store sales after submitting plan and receiving approval from the Marijuana Enforcement Division. Must adhere to strict social distancing requirements.

o Retail businesses shall limit the number of customers in their facility at any given time to no more than 10 customers or 50% of allowed occupancy based on applicable fire code; whichever is fewer.

o Consultations virtually or by phone / email whenever possible.

• Employees will be required to wear face coverings; facilities must turn away any customer refusing to wear a face covering.



Local Government and businesses can impose stricter social distancing requirements than the statewide standards

In line with the federally supported, state managed and locally executed response and recovery plan, COUNTY GOVERNMENTS are empowered to tailor specific restrictions on business and public life, as long as those restrictions do not go below the strict standards the state issues in the Phase 1 reopening standards.

BUSINESSES are empowered to impose stricter social distancing requirements than the statewide standards, as they deem necessary or appropriate.

Local governments are EMPOWERED TO ENFORCE the provisions of this Directive, including the intent, and are strongly encouraged to consult the guidance developed by the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel (LEAP