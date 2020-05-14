Businesses can reopen, but some are choosing not too

Before the pandemic finding an open table inside of Great Full Gardens was quite the challenge, but since March, the dining room has been completely empty. With the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths on the decline, the wait for business owners to get back to work is over.

Great Full Gardens has a total of four locations in Reno and Sparks. They have changed their focus to to-go orders, losing more than 50% of their profits.

The owner, Julie Scala, has gotten back to work and reopened her doors on Wednesday. Her employees wear safety protection gear, tables are spread out 6 ft. apart, and all surfaces are sanitized to prevent the spread.

Scala said reopening on Saturday was a bit too soon, she wanted to make sure her team is prepared.

"There will be questions, there are going to be protocols and we are going to have all that in place so that when people walk in it is not a frantic feel," Scala explained.

Less than a mile away is the owner of Calafuria, Timothy Magee, he said he is not opening his restaurant any time soon. The risk of his family, customers, and employees getting sick is a chance he does not want to take, and to reopen would cost him more than 10,000 dollars. If there were to be another peak in COVID-19, closing again would hurt his business.

"Calmly and slowly. We certainly aren't going to be open tomorrow night, or for mother's day, but probably till about mid-June," Magee said.

Magee believed our Governor made the right decision to reopen certain businesses, but at their own discretion. COVID-19 has shaped the way his business operates moving forward.

"Tables spaced far apart, and we will probably only serve guests with reservations, we won't allow people to come in as a walk-in,” Magee stated.

The road to reopening in our state won’t be easy, but business owners are taking the precautions necessary to keep our community safe while improving our local economy.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020