Businesses install plexiglass barriers amid pandemic

The separation of customers from employees by plexiglass barriers has become the norm at grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations.

“I just feel a lot safer with them there because it’s just an extra divider with someone who could be sick that could potentially get me sick,” said Ashley Hansen of the Rainbow Market on Disc Dr.

The barriers may not solve the problem entirely, but medical professionals tend to support the idea.

“I am glad to see it,” said RN Juanita Samuels of Northern Nevada Medical Center. “I think it helps. It doesn’t not account for hand hygiene and masks and social distancing but it does help.”

And the demand for plexiglass is being felt at the places where it’s made.

Down in southern Nevada, orders at Plastic Man Inc. have reportedly tripled during the pandemic.

