Business owners are feeling frustrated over lack of guidance for life after lockdown

At Black Hole Body Piercing in Midtown, owner Angela Watson has spent the last five weeks cleaning every corner of her now empty shop. That’s about all she can do as her business is deemed non-essential . But that doesn’t mean she isn’t busy.

“As a small business owner, I'm working harder than ever,” she said.

Working to try and figure out how to make her business survive, and what work will be like once Governor Steve Sisolak allows her to reopen .

“But that's really hard to do when we just don't know when that is or what the requirements will be,” she said.

A few blocks south in the Wells Avenue District, Tres Benzley, owner of Caliber Hair Salon has a similar complaint.

“We're confused a little bit with the leadership,” he said. “It's just so uncertain, that I think it just left all of us at a place of that uncertainty.”

His salon is normally bustling with people coming in for a little pampering. Now, he’s trying to bring in revenue anyway he can- offering home root touchup kits or selling shampoo, conditioner, and other hair care products.

To some, it may sound odd to discuss hair care during a pandemic. But Benzley is one of the first to challenge the notion that his business is not essential.

“People out there right now are saying, ‘I need a haircut’, and it's not about the haircut,” he said. “They just want that connection and they want to feel good. When you leave the salon, I mean I know you feel great. Right? And when you feel great. You look great, you perform better. You're out there in the world just kicking butt.”

But safety, of course, is top of mind.

Seeking Answers

Business owners and health experts all across the country are looking to Georgia today as the state allows gyms, hair salons, and a handful of other businesses to reopen.

Benzley is one of those watching and asking questions.

“How do we reopen responsibly? How do we open safely? What protocols and guidelines on top of the already high standards that we have as cosmetological establishments?”

Both Benzley and Watson own businesses that are already held to a high safety standard.

In fact, at Caliber, salon chairs were already 6 feet apart.

Benzley says he is looking at operating at a 50% capacity, no longer double booking clients, and offering masks to customers.

Watson says she will likely have to go to an appointment only basis. Something that will cut her business by about 60%

Both are willing to make the changes, but say Governor Sisolak isn’t providing them guidance they need for life post lockdown.

“If there is no guidance from anyone of what we can do, then we're going to be on our own to decide what our level of risk is,” Watson said.

Benzley says even hearing from leaders regularly, and knowing when to expect updates would be helpful.

On Wednesday, Governor Sisolak revealed reopening Nevada's economy would come in phases. To get to phase one, COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations must be on a downward pattern for at least 14 days.

But Sisolak said there’s no firm date for phase one to begin.

“A year from now you're not going to remember what date we opened up on but you'll sure as heck remember if a loved one died because of COVID-19," he said at the press conference.

“Listening to the governor say those words was one of the hardest things that I've listened to this whole process,” Watson said. “There wasn't a lot of compassion involved in what he was saying. There is so much pain in this process right now, and we don't have to lose someone to feel that pain. We're feeling it in so many ways and on so many levels.”

Watson says she’s concerned. Especially since in one week rent will be due; the second time she’ll have to make that payment during this pandemic. With little income coming in, she needs answers.

Benzley says he is willing to do whatever it takes to open.

“We will go above the call of duty to, to make sure that you know, we do get reopen, but we do it safely and responsibly,” Benzley said. “So, if we have to wear masks and our clients have to wear masks, we can adapt. We can innovate and we can make it work.”

They just need to know what will be required of them.

At the same press conference, Sisolak said life will have to gradually return to normal, but declined to give specifics on dates or what protocols will be in place once businesses can operate.

“I'm not all for opening the floodgates, but I definitely think that we need to start looking at what the future looks like so we are prepared when those days come,” Watson said

Benzley agrees saying it’s time to have those discussions with leaders on the state and local levels. If fact, he along with others in the cosmetology industry in our area have put together their own list of recommendations to help give leaders a place to start.

“Our income is people,” he said. “So when we don't have people we don't have income.”

And bills are still due.

“Profits equal lives,” Watson said. “My profits don't equal just my own life, my profits equal the lives of all the employees who had 401ks, and had health benefits and had full time jobs and paid time off.”

But more than that, Watson said she’s concerned about the long term impact if businesses can’t get back to work soon.

“The trickle down is incredible,” she said. “Last month I paid half of the sales tax that we usually do. This month we will pay zero of the sales tax that we usually do. So I see the struggle for the state as well. There's just gonna be no money when this is over.”

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

