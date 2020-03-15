Business leaders try to calm panic-shopping Vegas residents

Clark County and Las Vegas business leaders are trying to calm the public’s fears as some residents are panic shopping in the city over concerns of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Shopping Photo: Philafrenzy / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN.

As of Saturday, health officials have announced 21 cases of coronavirus in Nevada with 16 cases in Clark County, four in Washoe County and one in Carson City. Meanwhile, Las Vegas has been hit hard by convention cancellations, a decline in visitation and layoffs at Strip resorts and related industries.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that shoppers continue to stock up on food and some household supplies at supermarkets and big-box retailers.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

