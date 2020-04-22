Business leaders ask for more clarity about Gov. Sisolak's COVID-19 plan

Local business leaders are sharing their thoughts about Governor Steve Sisolak's plan to reopen Nevada.

Local Supercuts owners Marcus and Lindsey Waite say they would like a more specific plan from Governor Sisolak to reopen the State of Nevada amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under these criteria he set out the State of Nevada is at least two weeks from phase one and that's a best case scenario.

Many business leaders in Sparks and Reno say they understand shutting down the State is saving lives, but they're asking for more clarity from the Governor because they're losing tens of thousands and in some cases millions of dollars a month.

Marcus and Lindsey Waite were forced to close two Supercuts more than a month ago on March 18th. One is located in Reno at 395 East Plumb Lane #105 and the second is located near the Walmart at 280 Vista Knoll Parkway #104 in the Lemmon Valley area.

They visit their locations often to make sure their building are clean and safe.

"I think a lot of older people are confused, 'Why can't we get our hair cut?"' Lindsey recalls after talking with many customers who have called and approached her.

Marcus and Lindsay agree with the Governor statement about lives being more important than business, but they're still not completely satisfied.

"He listed criteria that seems unending. It didn't seem specific enough in order to allow us as business owners to make a plan and be able to move towards a specific date or a specific time or even a time frame," said Marcus.

"The Government shut you down, but are you getting help from the Government?" asked KOLO 8 News Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

"No we have applied for the paycheck protection plan and have not received any money from it," Marcus replied.

He says he was told the funds ran out and there's no more money for him or the people he employs.

"I think business owners are scared. We have thousands of dollars of set costs that don't go away. Are we going to be able to pay those bills?" said Lindsey.

Adding to the stress for Marcus and Lindsey is the fact that they were scheduled to open a third location in mid April south of the Los Altos Parkway Walgreens at 287 Los Altos Parkway #101 in Sparks.

"We'll most likely open in probably two and a half to three months from now," Marcus said.

Business owners in Sparks and Reno say they want to add to the Governor's conversation as he moves forward to help him make the best decisions possible for everyone.

"I can shoulder all types of difficulties and things heaped upon my back and move forward as long as I have a clear process and I feel like currently we do not have that," Marcus said.

