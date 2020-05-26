Many business leaders left in limbo

Multiple business leaders across northern Nevada say they are concerned about a lack of communication from Gov. Sisolak concerning the COVID-19 shutdown.

Eagle Fitness shutdown May 26, 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mike Farrington who owns Eagle Fitness in Sparks invited KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond into his gym to share his story.

He says Gov. Sisolak ordered him to close his business March 17.

At one time he says his gym was bustling with people.

"We're able to attract families. We have a daycare that's included in the membership as well," Farrington.

Now roughly a month and two weeks after the shutdown Mike says the bills are mounting.

"We haven't billed anybody. We haven't billed any of our members and as of right now we're operating on savings and savings are getting tight both business and personally. The most frustrating part about the shut down is the lack of communication," Farrington.

"Has there been any communication from Gov. Sisolak's Office or any state leader about the shut town to date?" Bond.

"No," Farrington.

"What do you want to say about that?" Bond.

"I'd like to see some communication. It would be nice. Give the small businesses some insight. What they're going to be required to do. Give us some guidance. Give us some hope. Whether it be good news or bad news. Just give it to us so that way we're not floundering around out here with out any type of guidance," Farrington.

Mike says as a result he's not able to make any concrete business decisions and he admitted it's wasting his time and money.

"We kind of get a little frustrated because we don't know," Farrington.

"How will you respond to government leaders that give you restrictions as we enter phase 2 if gyms are included?" Bond.

"I absolutely feel that gyms are ready to reopen. I feel that gyms can easily follow any type of guideline that's thrown out there," responded Eagle Fitness Manager, Raquel Rehman.

Outside of news conferences Bond says he doesn't know of any business leader or private citizen that have communication with Gov. Sisolak.

Bond sent Gov. Sisolak at least two emails with specific questions during the shut down.

His spokesperson Meghin Delaney called Bond after his second email and they had a pleasant conversation, but Gov. Sisolak has not answered Bond's specific questions or even offered a general response at the time this report was posted online.

If you are a business owner or a citizen that has received a response from Gov. Sisolak to a specific question to you asked him outside of his regular news conferences please contact Bond at Noah.Bond@kolotv.com.

He will reveal the responses he gets during the 5:00 p.m. newscast Wednesday May 27.

Farrington owns two Eagle Fitness gyms in northern Nevada. One is located in Reno at 6295 Sharlands Avenue #2 and the Sparks location is located at 1535 Los Altos Parkway.

